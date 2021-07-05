Captain Sir Tom laid to rest in hometown of Keighley
Captain Sir Tom Moore's ashes have been buried alongside his parents and grandparents in his family grave in Yorkshire.
Representatives of the NHS, Royal British Legion, Scouts, Guides and other groups lined the path at Morton Cemetery in Riddlesden, Keighley.
As Sir Tom requested, his headstone bears the words "I told you I was old".
The World War Two veteran raised more than £32m for the NHS by walking round his garden during lockdown.
A short service was conducted by Keighley Town Chaplain, the Reverend Dr Jonathan Pritchard and attended by his daughters, grandchildren and other family members as well as the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson.
Mr Pritchard said it was an "immense privilege" to perform the ceremony.
"He was an extraordinary man who's made a real significant difference in the life of our nation," he said.
"He's lifted our spirits and raised our vision about what is possible.
"So, I'm just very, very moved to be able to be here right at the very end and doing this."
The guard of honour arrived on a pair of vintage double-decker buses, including members of the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, Keighley Cougars rugby club and the Bangladeshi Community Association.
Sir Tom was born and grew up in the West Yorkshire town before serving the Duke of Wellington's Regiment during the Second World War.
The regiment later merged with two others to become the Yorkshire Regiment and Sir Tom was made an honorary colonel last August.
During the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020 he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday in aid of NHS charities.
Sir Tom was knighted for his fundraisings efforts by the Queen during a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle in summer 2020.
His 100th birthday celebrations last year included a Spitfire flypast and he was photographed punching the air as it went past.
Sir Tom also had a number one hit with with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir with their recording of You'll Never Walk Alone.
He died aged 100 at Bedford Hospital on 2 February after testing positive for Covid-19.