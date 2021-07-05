Kim Leadbeater: New Batley and Spen MP takes Commons seat
Newly elected MP Kim Leadbeater has taken her seat in the Commons after Labour held the Batley and Spen constituency.
Ms Leadbeater narrowly won Thursday's vote, receiving 323 more votes than her Conservative rival.
She now represents the West Yorkshire seat previously held by her sister Jo Cox, who was murdered there in 2016.
Parliament's newest MP smiled and gave a thumbs up as she took her seat in the House of Commons.
Speaking during a photo call with Labour MPs before the ceremony, she said she was "absolutely honoured and proud".
During a brief swearing-in ceremony, she affirmed her allegiance to the Queen, signed the test roll and had a short conversation with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.
The Labour by-election win saw pressure eased on leader Keir Starmer, who visited the constituency on Friday to congratulate Ms Leadbeater.
Welcoming her to Parliament, Sir Keir said: "Everything you stand for is what the Labour party stands for - in those values of integrity, honest, of being of your community and for your community - those values that run through the Labour party run through you.
"Given what you've done in the last five years, taking on the Tories for you will be a piece of cake. You will absolutely walk it."
Kim Leadbeater, the newly-elected Labour MP for Batley and Spen, is sworn in as a member of Parliament https://t.co/F1pQIin7Xv pic.twitter.com/475GCiI9bu— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 5, 2021
The by-election took place after Tracey Brabin, who held the Batley and Spen seat for Labour, was elected as the first mayor of West Yorkshire in May.
As the session opened, Defence Minister Ben Wallace said: "Could I just congratulate the honourable member for Batley and Spen for taking her place and also say my personal admiration for both her bravery and sense of duty in putting herself forward to stand for that seat after the tragic loss of her sister."
Sixteen candidates ran in the contest, with Ms Leadbeater receiving 13,296 votes, Conservative Ryan Stephenson gaining 12,973 and Workers Party candidate George Galloway third with 8,264.
Turnout was 47.6%, with 37,786 verified ballots cast out of a total electorate of 79,373.
Ms Leadbeater previously put her success down to focusing on local issues and the fact she was "born and bred" in the constituency.
