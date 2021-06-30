Najeebullah Nekzad: Murder charge over body found in car
A man has been charged with murdering a 19-year-old whose body was found in an abandoned car.
Najeebullah Nekzad, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was discovered by a PSCO inside the Fiat Punto in Scammonden, near Huddersfield, on 31 August 2019.
Mr Nezkad had died three days earlier, West Yorkshire Police said.
Gol Zazai, 29, of Albemarle Terrace, Ashton-under-Lyne, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
