Drivers stranded by lorry fire watch England match on M62
A van driver came to the rescue of desperate football fans who were stranded on the M62 as England played their crunch match against Germany.
Drivers were stuck in miles of standing traffic for several hours when part of the motorway was shut after a lorry fire. No-one was thought to be hurt.
Motorist Rich Williams said one man set up a laptop in the back of his van so people could watch the Euro 2020 tie.
He added: "It's definitely not how I planned to watch the game."
Radio presenter Mr Williams was travelling from Leeds to Manchester where he was due to host a fanzone at Trafford Park with former England footballer Wes Brown.
But as he travelled over the M62 he got caught up in the queuing traffic between Rishworth and Milnrow after a Carling truck caught fire just after 13:00 BST.
Mr Williams said some fans desperate not to miss the match abandoned their cars and set off walking up the motorway banks.
He said: "By the time kick-off came, some guy in a van a couple of cars in front opened up his doors and got his laptop out and a crowd of us stood around watching.
"It was a great atmosphere and everyone got into the spirit of it.
"There was a nice lady in a car in front that was towing a caravan and she was letting people go to the toilet if they needed."
After half-time, the motorway barrier had been cut to enable motorists to turn around.
He said: "At that point we were able to get moving again so, unfortunately, I never got to see a goal on the M62."
The westbound carriageway between junction 22 and junction 21 was closed overnight for resurfacing works because of the fire.
