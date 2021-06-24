Leeds United 'Burley Banksy' in row over street art repainting
A Leeds man who painted colourful designs on broadband cabinets and electricity boxes said Openreach has started to repaint them green again.
Andy McVeigh, who is known locally as the 'Burley Banksy', said he had lost count of the number of paintings he has done around the city's streets.
"I've obviously got it wrong but I thought I had permission", he said.
An Openreach statement said: "We have a simple permissions process which allows us to consider these requests".
Mr McVeigh said he started painting on street furniture to cover up graffiti several years ago.
"I don't damage the boxes, I leave the locks free and their reference number and I don't paint anything offensive", he said.
Openreach, which operates the UK's digital networks, said it had been in touch with "the Burley Bansky to talk this through and we're keen to continue that conversation".
The company wanted to "find a solution that works for everyone", it said.
The company said it had "received several complaints from local people" unhappy with the artwork.
Mr McVeigh who has also painted boxes honouring the NHS near Leeds General Infirmary said he hoped they would remain unchanged.
Openreach said: "Whilst we agree with any messages of support for the NHS and key workers, we weren't asked if our cabinets could be painted and much of this artwork isn't related to keyworkers but is instead being used for commercial gain."
Mr McVeigh said he is regularly stopped on the street and thanked for his work and one design in Rothwell that had been covered over had said 'You look nice today Rothwell'.
"It's hardly controversial is it?", he said.
He added the company action seemed to him to be "unnecessary and mean especially as we have been through the worst time probably since World War Two".
