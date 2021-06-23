BBC News

Kooler Bar: Hundreds turn out for Leeds ice cream seller's funeral

Published
image captionIce cream vans with floral tributes joined the procession

Hundreds of people have lined the streets for the funeral of a "one of a kind" ice cream seller.

John 'Kooler Bar' Collier, who died earlier this month aged 76, was a well-known face in Chapeltown, Leeds.

A convoy of ice cream vans, one with a floral tribute reading 'Kooler' across the bonnet, followed behind the hearse as people clapped and waved when the cortege passed.

Earlier this month a 'lolly salute' took place to remember the seller.

image copyrightJON-PAUL COLLIER
image captionJohn 'Kooler Bar' Collier was happy seeing the smiles on people's faces, his son said

Speaking last week Mr Collier's son, Jon-Paul Collier said his father had "just wanted to see a smile on people's faces"

Others described him as "kind-hearted, generous and one of a kind".

image captionAbout 200 people turned out to say goodbye to Mr Collier

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story