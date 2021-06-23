Football agent Willie McKay cleared of fraud charges
A football agent accused of spending £63,000 on a watch and a car for his wife in a bid to cheat creditors has been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Prosecutors alleged Willie McKay spent the money to stop it being "swallowed up" in bankruptcy proceedings.
It was said he bought the gifts despite being served with a bankruptcy petition due to unpaid taxes of around £902,000.
However, a jury at Leeds Crown Court found Mr McKay not guilty of two counts of fraudulent disposal of property.
During the trial the court heard that in June 2014 HM Revenue and Customs issued Mr McKay, 62, with a statutory demand for tax arrears in the sum of £902,128.
When he did not make any payment a bankruptcy petition was personally served on him in September the same year.
Prosecutor Andrew Edwards said that despite the petition Mr McKay bought his wife Janis a £9,100 Rolex watch and a £54,000 Jaguar car in December 2014.
He said: "He made those purchases in order to defraud his creditors by placing them beyond their reach in order to defeat their claims on his bankruptcy estate."
However, Mr McKay told the court he genuinely believed he would be able to pay off his debts before his bankruptcy hearing, using commissions that were owed to him, and did not intend to defraud his creditors when he bought the gifts.
Mr McKay was made bankrupt in 2015 and later signed a bankruptcy restrictions undertaking that will continue until August 2023, the jury was told.
