Tomi Solomon drowning: Bradford football shirt number retired
An academy team will retire a shirt number worn by a promising footballer who drowned earlier this month.
Tomi Solomon, 13, died after jumping into the River Calder at Brighouse, West Yorkshire, on 1 June.
His family described the Bradford City Academy player as "a very happy boy who lived for football".
The club said it would retire the number eight shirt across the academy so it would "remain with Tomi Solomon forever".
🙏 | Yesterday, the life of a very special boy was celebrated.— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) June 19, 2021
❤️💛 | @bantamsacademy has made the decision to retire the No.8 shirt - across all age categories - which will remain with Tomi Solomon forever. May he rest in peace. #BCAFC pic.twitter.com/Dd5p5cUShz
Tomi, born in Leiden in the Netherlands, represented Bradford City's under-13s and played for the club for three years.
At an inquest earlier this month, Bradford Coroner's Court heard Tomi jumped into the river from the bridge at Huntington Road, but did not resurface and his body was later recovered by police divers.
He was confirmed dead more than three hours after going missing.
