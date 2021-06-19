Covid: Enhanced testing rollout in Leeds after 'sharp' case rise
People living in areas experiencing a "sharp" rise in coronavirus cases in Leeds are being offered asymptomatic testing to stop the virus spreading.
Hyde Park, Headingley, Little London and Woodhouse have seen an increase in cases, particularly among younger people, Leeds City Council said.
PCR tests are being offered at new pop-up testing centres from Tuesday, including at the University of Leeds.
Hospitalisations and deaths in the city remain low, the council added.
Council staff are to go door-to-door in the communities to explain testing and offering some tests to people at home, whether they have symptoms or not.
Testing centres are opening at Cinder Moor in Woodhouse Lane, the Gryphon Centre at the University of Leeds and the Mandela Community Centre in Chapeltown Road.
The rate of infection in the city overall is 161 cases per 100,000 people, according to council data.
However, it said the area including Headingley and Hyde Park had a case rate of 841 per 100,000 people and Little London and Woodhouse's case rate stood at about 337 per 100,000 people.
Cases are "particularly high" among 18 to 24-year-olds, the council said.
In England, it was announced anyone aged 18 and over could book vaccine appointments, with Leeds City Council encouraging people to come forward.
Councillor Salma Arif, from the council, said: "We know that with the Euros and the recent sunshine, this is an exciting time to get out and about for everyone who has missed seeing their friends and loved ones.
"But we need people living in Headingley and Hyde Park and Little London and Woodhouse to work with us, get a test and help us identify where these Covid cases are so together we can stop the spread and ensure Leeds can carry on enjoying a safe summer."
The council added while cases were expected to rise over the coming weeks, deaths were currently low.
