Peter Sutcliffe inquest: Coroner requests medical notes
A coroner has requested medical notes from the last six weeks of serial killer Peter Sutcliffe's life.
The 74-year-old had suffered increasing breathlessness and needed additional oxygen in the days before his death from Covid-19 in November.
He was serving a whole-life term for murdering 13 women and died at University Hospital of North Durham having being transferred from prison.
A full inquest into his death is due to take place later this year.
Assistant senior coroner Crispin Oliver requested the documents during a short hearing at Crook Civic Centre, County Durham.
"On the face of it, it is a natural death, but I think I shall require the medical records from 1 October to 13 November, when he died," he said.
Mr Oliver said he was still awaiting a report from the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman which looks into the death of any serving prisoner.
He scheduled a further pre-inquest review on 7 July before the final hearing takes place on 22 September.
Sutcliffe, who changed his surname to Coonan in 2001, tested positive for coronavirus on 5 November last year.
He had previously suffered from diabetes and heart disease, known risk factors for Covid-19, before his death on 13 November.
His murders across Yorkshire and Manchester between October 1975 and November 1980 terrified northern England and led to a huge manhunt and a botched police inquiry.
