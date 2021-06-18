Paul Shepherd: Ex-footballer guilty of drugs and gun offences
A former professional footballer has been found guilty of drugs and firearms offences.
Paul Shepherd, 43, played for clubs including Scarborough, Luton Town and Ayr United and made one appearance for Leeds United in the 1990s.
Police stopped his car in April 2020 and found cocaine. Officers later found a pistol and a rifle at his home in Leeds, the National Crime Agency said.
He was found guilty of four offences after a trial at Leeds Crown Court.
National Crime Agency (NCA) officers said an encrypted phone and 200 rounds of ammunition were also found at his home on Stainbeck Lane.
Messages sent via the phone using the top-secret communications system EncroChat linked Shepherd to the Glock semi-automatic pistol and a Howa bolt-action rifle.
The NCA said the evidence also led to further arrests across West Yorkshire, Merseyside and the North East.
Carl O'Flaherty, 36, of Leysolme Crescent, Leeds, was arrested in June 2020 and pleaded guilty to multiple drugs and firearms charges in July.
Shane Kameka, 40, of no fixed address, admitted intentionally encouraging or assisting an indictable offence in March.
Shepherd and O'Flaherty are due to stand trial on separate offences in May 2022 and will be sentenced at the end of the proceedings. Kameka is also awaiting sentence.
Nigel Coles, NCA operations manager, said: "Shepherd went to great lengths to acquire dangerous firearms that were criminally sourced.
"Had we not intercepted these weapons they would have been used to threaten and intimidate others with the potential loss of life."
Police said officers were searching for another man, 36-year-old Clinton Blakey, from Leeds, in connection with the investigation.
