Stanningley shop crash: Driver arrested after car ploughs into building

media captionThe moment of the crash was captured on a nearby CCTV camera

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after a car skidded out of control and smashed into a shop in Leeds.

The Audi A4 ploughed through the window front of Creating Utopia Tattoo Studio in Stanningley just before 02:30 BST.

Police said the driver ran away from officers after the crash but was later arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, assaulting police and failing to stop.

He was taken to hospital where he was found to have serious injuries.

image captionThe Audi was spotted by police on patrol but failed to stop for officers
image captionPolice said the driver was receiving treatment in hospital

Police said a cordon remained in place around the premises on Bradford Road.

