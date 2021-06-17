Leeds City Square: New images give first look at £3.5m development plan
- Published
The first images of a planned £3.5m redevelopment of part of Leeds city centre have been released.
Plans include transforming parts of City Square into a woodland "glade" with trees and water features set amongst a large pedestrianised area.
Under the proposal, the area between the Queens Hotel and Mill Hill Chapel would be closed to general traffic.
The plans are due to go before Leeds City Council's executive board on 23 June.
Helen Hayden, the council's executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: "City Square is already at the centre of life in Leeds and we want to harness its prime position and rich history to create a truly outstanding space that will be a source of pride for all our residents."
The council is keen to redevelop the area around the rail station, as it claims such an unpleasantly traffic-heavy city centre discourages investment into the city according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A report, set to go before council decision-makers on Wednesday, said: "The approach to the city centre aims to overcome historic barriers and issues posed by dominant highways infrastructure advocated by the 1970s 'Leeds Motorway City' approach to place and infrastructure in the city.
"Large swathes of through traffic contribute to climate issues, disconnect surrounding neighbourhoods from the city centre and discourage investment."
The council hopes that final designs and approval can be reached by May or June 2022.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.