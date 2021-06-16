Coronavirus: Leeds doctor dies from long Covid complications
- Published
A doctor who appeared in a video urging people to have a coronavirus vaccine has died from complications related to long Covid, an NHS trust has said.
Dr Saifullah Bangash developed the condition after contracting Covid-19 last summer, Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LYPNFT) said.
The trust said he flew to Pakistan in April to visit family but his condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday.
Colleagues have described him as an "humble, generous, compassionate" man.
In a statement, LYPNFT said during his time in Pakistan Dr Bangash's condition worsened and, despite receiving medical attention, he died "from lung complications related to long Covid".
Long Covid is the name given to symptoms consistent with Covid-19 infection which last 12 weeks or more.
In March 2021, Dr Bangash appeared in a video as part of a campaign to promote the uptake of the vaccination within ethnic minority communities.
'An inspirational doctor'
Paying tribute, Amanda Naylor, from LYPNFT, said he had a "very positive attitude and was a big part of our team".
"He was a very caring and supportive person and he did fantastic work promoting our service to diverse communities," she added.
"He made a huge impact and will be sorely missed."
Fellow consultant psychiatrist Dr Nazish Hashmi said: "Saif was a humble, generous, compassionate and ever so helpful human being and we all thank him for his dedication to the field of psychiatry."
Balvinder Dosanjh from the perinatal mental health service said: "He was an inspirational doctor, who was passionate about perinatal mental health and making a difference.
"His patients were paramount and he would go above and beyond to support them."
