Jo Cox: Murdered MP's family pays anniversary tribute
Marking the fifth anniversary of the murder of Jo Cox MP, her family have said they miss her "every day".
The Labour MP for Batley and Spen was shot and stabbed in her constituency by a far-right extremist on 16 June 2016.
Half a decade on from her death, her family said they remained optimistic for a future where people recognise the things "we have in common".
In a statement, family members said they missed Mrs Cox's "energy, warmth, passion, humour and love".
The 41-year-old MP was attacked as she arrived at a constituency surgery in Birstall in 2016.
Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder later that year.
In their statement, Mrs Cox's family said she had "looked for and believed in the best of people and the best of our country".
They added: "We remain optimistic that her vision of a country where we are better at recognising what we have in common is gradually getting closer.
"Though our family has been devastated by our loss, we still feel Jo's love as a mum, wife, daughter, sister and auntie every single day of our lives."
The Jo Cox Foundation was set up after her murder and campaigns under the banner "More in Common" with the aim of bringing people together.
The name of the foundation came from Mrs Cox's Commons speech in which she said people "have far more in common than that which divides us".
Her sister, Kim Leadbeater, is standing as a Labour candidate in the upcoming Batley and Spen by-election, the constituency Mrs Cox represented.
The party has said it will suspend campaigning on the anniversary of her murder.
Conservative party candidate Ryan Stephenson is to also pause campaigning, the party confirmed.
A spokesman for the Yorkshire Party did not commit to halting campaigning for its candidate Corey Robinson, but said it would "mark and honour the memory of Jo Cox by observing two minutes silence at 14:00".
The Liberal Democrats have been contacted for comment in relation to their candidate, Tom Gordon.
Others standing in the by-election can be found here.
