Ponden Reservoir death: Man's body recovered from water
- Published
A man's body has been found after reports of a swimmer getting into difficulty at a West Yorkshire reservoir.
A major search was started at Ponden Reservoir near Howarth at about 17:50 BST on Tuesday after the man went missing.
Police said the body of a 27-year-old man, who was not from West Yorkshire, was recovered just before 22:00 BST.
Officers said their inquiries into the man's death were ongoing.
'Extreme dangers'
Det Ch Insp Andy Farrell warned people about the dangers of swimming in open water.
He said: "This has been a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life and I would like to remind all residents in and visitors to West Yorkshire of the extreme dangers posed by swimming in or entering open water not designated for such use.
"Such water can be very cold, even in the summer months, and people suddenly entering cold water are susceptible to hyperventilation, which could result in the body going into seizure."
Earlier this month, 13-year-old Tomi Obi Solomon drowned after jumping into the River Calder at Brighouse.
Samuel Haycock, 16, died after getting into difficulty in Ulley Reservoir in South Yorkshire at the end of May.
