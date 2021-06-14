Leeds stabbing: Seriously injured man arrested
- Published
A man who was seriously injured in a stabbing has been arrested in connection with the incident.
The 52-year-old was found with multiple stab wounds in an alleyway off Hebden Green in Leeds at about 19:30 BST on Sunday, police said.
Detectives believe he had been chased by two men following an "altercation" near a pub in York Road.
He is now in a stable condition in hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted wounding.
Det Insp Richard Holmes said the area was busy at the time and appealed for witnesses and any video footage from phones and dash cams.
"This man has received some very serious knife wounds and it is clear the consequences could easily have been much worse," he said.
"We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident."
He added: "We recognise that a violent incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the community and we are working closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are providing reassurance to residents."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.