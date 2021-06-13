'Lolly salute' in memory of Leeds ice cream seller
- Published
Scores of people gathered to pay their respects to "a generous and one of a kind" ice cream seller following his death earlier this month.
The tribute event for John 'Kooler Bar' Collier, 76, who was a well-known face in the Chapeltown area of Leeds took place at a local park.
One of the organisers, Bupsi Brown, said he was "just a really kind guy".
The event included speeches and featured people saluting Mr Collier with lollies and ice creams.
A minute's silence was also observed.
Ms Brown, who grew up in Chapeltown, said: "He was the heart of the community and as soon as you heard the music you just ran out into the street to get an ice cream.
"He had this big moustache - which reminded me of Magnum [the 80s TV detective], and if he knew a kid didn't have a penny he just wouldn't leave them without," she said.
Others described him as "kind-hearted, generous and one of a kind".
Speaking at the event, Jon-Paul Collier said the tributes to his father on social media had been very touching.
"It's pretty unbelievable to be honest, that just one man has touched so many lives," he said.
"This [event] is a good example of that - it's fantastic," he added.
He said his father would often work seven days a week, and enjoyed socialising with people.
"He was never going to be rich - he didn't want to be - he just wanted to see a smile on people's faces," he added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.