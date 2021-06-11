Leeds machete gang crackdown sees 22 arrests and weapons seized
- Published
A spate of knife attacks has led to a police operation resulting in 22 arrests and a "frightening array of weaponry" and drugs being seized.
The 12-month investigation focussed on street gangs in Burmantofts, Leeds and was led by specialist detectives.
The group targeted have been linked to around 70 knife attacks in 12 months, said West Yorkshire Police.
All those arrested have been released on bail with strict conditions as enquiries continue, said the force.
Drugs with an estimated street value of £30,000, and £15,000 in cash have also been recovered along with 65 weapons.
As well as the supply of drugs, the group had been linked to street robberies, violent assaults and a recent shooting, said police.
Ch Supt Damien Miller said: "The group we have targeted has been behind the vast majority of incidents that we have seen in the city over the last year, many of which have involved machetes being used to inflict very serious injuries."
Both victims and perpetrators had often been young teenagers he said.
The investigation had dealt "a significant blow" to this criminal activity, added Ch Supt Miller.
Work is also under way to seek a civil "gang injunction" to place additional restrictions on those involved.
Officers have talked with young people about gang and knife crime in schools and youth services with the help of Leeds City Council, added the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.