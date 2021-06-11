Euro 2020: Wakefield beer mats highlight domestic abuse help
- Published
Beer mats offering help and support to those affected by domestic abuse are being used in a city's pubs and bars during the European Championship.
The campaign in Wakefield highlights support available for both victims and perpetrators of violence in the home.
During previous football tournaments, West Yorkshire Police said it had seen domestic abuse increase by a third.
The mats show a red card on one side and a QR code on the other, linking to Wakefield Council's support website.
They also carry the message "keep the beautiful game sweet".
West Yorkshire Police said on average the force received 110 calls per England game, an increase of 38% on the number of calls at other times.
Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: "The rise in reports of domestic abuse during football tournaments is shocking - it is unacceptable and will never be tolerated in our district.
"Domestic abuse isn't sweet and we want victims and perpetrators to get the support they need.
"We must all play our part in raising awareness, recognising the signs and supporting victims of domestic abuse."
The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament - delayed by eight months because of the coronavirus pandemic - runs from Friday until Sunday 11 July.
