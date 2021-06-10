Rahees Mahmood: Bradford quad bike crash murder accused in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who died in a crash between a car and a quad bike in Bradford.
Rahees Mahmood, from Bradford, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene on Broadstone Way on 3 June.
Jordan Glover, 23, from Bradford, appeared at the city's magistrates' court on Thursday charged with murder.
He has been remanded to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Glover is also charged with unlawful and malicious wounding in relation to the same incident.
