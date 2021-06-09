River Calder: Tomi Obi Solomon drowned after jumping in water
- Published
A promising young footballer drowned after jumping into a river with friends, an inquest has heard.
Tomi Obi Solomon, 13, was jumping into the River Calder from Huntington Road bridge, Brighouse, on 1 June, Bradford Coroner's Court heard.
The teenager, who was an academy player with Bradford City, failed to resurface after entering the water and his body was later recovered by police divers.
The full inquest into his death has been adjourned until 28 September.
Mr Dolby said Tomi, who was born in Leiden in the Netherlands, was pronounced death more than three hours after going missing.
🙏 | We are mourning the loss of academy player Tomi Solomon - who has tragically passed away aged 13.— Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) June 3, 2021
➡️ | Read: https://t.co/tfnt4zgFHs#BCAFC pic.twitter.com/C30lRIHSsJ
Tomi represented Bradford City's under-13s side, playing for the club for three years, it said.
At the time, the club's chief executive said they were "heartbroken" by the news.
Tomi's cause of death has been provisionally identified as drowning with further reports being prepared, the inquest heard.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.