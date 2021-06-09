Leeds Blue Granary Wharf blaze sees building evacuated
Residents of about 60 flats were evacuated when a fire broke out on the eighth floor of a tower block.
The blaze started at Blue in Little Neville Street, Leeds, on Tuesday at about 20:00 BST.
Despite reports some of the building's cladding did not meet safety standards, it did not contribute in this case, said fire chiefs.
Most of the occupants were able to return to their flats once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters said.
The fire did not spread beyond the one flat but other properties suffered some water damage, said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Alarm and evacuation systems introduced after the Grenfell disaster were used, the service said, and a detector in the flat where the fire started triggered the alert.
Eight fire engines attended the high-rise building when the fire started on the balcony.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way, added the fire service.
I am very relieved to hear that everyone is safe and thank you @WYFRS for responding so swiftly. But this reminds us all of the danger that leaseholders in blocks with unsafe cladding and missing firebreaks live with every single day. @RobertJenrick @mhclg https://t.co/joeW8Co5v6— Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) June 8, 2021
The building has a number of different external wall systems over the its 16 storeys, said the fire service.
This includes a small section of Aluminium Composite Material to the uppermost floor.
The fire service said it was notified in 2020 that some of the cladding did not meet the government's requirements.
"We continue to urge those responsible for buildings where flammable cladding remains to take steps to remediate such issues as soon as possible", said a fire service statement.
The building's owners introduced interim measures to allow residents to continue to occupy the premises, the fire service said.
This included the alarm system and telling residents not to stay put but leave the building in a fire.
Seventy-two people died in the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in June 2017, one of the UK's worst modern disasters.
Shortly after the fire an independent panel advised the government to undertake screening of high residential buildings over 18m tall, in order to identify the type of aluminium composite material used.
