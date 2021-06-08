Bradford students dig up Victorian street on campus
A Victorian street has been found running beneath the feet of students at the University of Bradford.
The cobbled street dating from about 1870 was unearthed by first-year students studying archaeology at the university.
They would normally conduct fieldwork in Orkney, but the Covid pandemic meant digging took place closer to home.
The aspiring archaeologists expect to uncover more remnants, including house parts, yards and outhouses.
Dr Ben Jennings, from the School of Archaeological and Forensic Sciences, said: "We did some research on Ordnance Survey maps to identify the street which was confirmed by ground-penetrating radar.
"Parts are only 15cm below ground because the housing was only demolished in the 1960s and then the university was built, which means there's been very little time for soil to build up across the top."
Explaining how the scholars came to dig up their own campus, he said: "We had to improvise because of Covid and remembered when it was really warm two years ago there were some parch marks came up on campus which indicates there's something beneath the surface."
First year archaeology student Erika DáNel said: "I'm very happy with what we've found so far and the fact it's so near my accommodation is very helpful.
"My hope is to start digging further trenches because I'm curious to know what we'll find there as well."
When the excavation is finished later this week Dr Jennings says a protective membrane will be put down and the trenches will be filled, allowing further excavation by next year's first-year students.
