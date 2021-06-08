Leeds West Indian Carnival parade cancelled for online event
The main Leeds West Indian Carnival parade in August has been cancelled for the second year running in a "difficult decision".
The carnival, established in 1967, also missed its showpiece event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"COVID-19 continues to affect the carnival community, in particularly those from Black and Asian backgrounds", organisers said.
A virtual carnival day will now take place on Monday 30th August.
Vice-chair of Leeds West Indian Carnival Bernadette Albert said: "It was a difficult decision for the carnival committee to make.
"We recognise carnival doesn't lend itself to social distancing by its nature and it is really difficult to contain it, it flows out from Potternewton Park into the community.
"We understand what carnival means to the city of Leeds - one of the most historical, cultural and social events in the city."
Some events that can held safely will go ahead over the August bank holiday weekend including the King and Queen Show and J'ouvert Morning.
Ms Albert said: "It's what we have to do at this time but carnival is here to stay."
The Leeds West Indian Carnival, a charity, was established 54 years ago as a remedy for homesickness for those who migrated from the Caribbean and as a celebration of emancipation from slavery.
