Rahees Mahmood quad bike death: Victim's home attacked
The family home of a man thought to have been murdered in a crash between a car and a quad bike has been attacked.
A window of Rahees Mahmood's family home was smashed following the 18-year-old's death last week, police said.
Passenger Mr Mahmood, from Bradford, suffered serious head injuries when the quad bike he was travelling on was involved in a crash with a car.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Police launched a murder investigation after the collision on Broadstone Way, Bradford, on Thursday.
A 19-year-old man who was driving the bike is in hospital in a serious condition.
On Sunday, the 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder along with a 21-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
She also remains in police custody.
'Total devastation'
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson from West Yorkshire Police said the damaging of Mr Mahmood's family home was "disgraceful".
"A family still mourning the death of their young son are having to put up with damage being caused to their property just days after his life was cruelly taken," he said.
"We believe the attack on the property was deliberate and are thankful that they were not at home when it occurred."
The family of Mr Mahmood asked for the "mindless behaviour" to stop as they try to mourn his death.
"Everyone that knew Rahees is in total devastation," a family statement said.
"We thank everyone for their kindness and support in this tragic time. It is a big help to know that he was loved and respected in abundance."
A number of people have previously been arrested and released under investigation in connection with Mr Mahmood's death, including:
- Man, 19, arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation
- Man, 30, arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation
- Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of murder and released under investigation
- Woman, 40, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation
