Batley and Spen by-election candidates confirmed

Published
image captionVoters in Batley will go to the polls on 1 July

The full list of candidates standing in the Batley and Spen by-election has been published.

The poll - triggered when previous MP Tracy Brabin stood down following her election as West Yorkshire's mayor - will be held on 1 July.

These are the candidates (listed alphabetically by surname):

  • Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance
  • Mike Davies - Alliance For Green Socialism
  • Jayda Fransen - Independent
  • George Galloway - Workers Party
  • Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrats
  • Thérèse Hirst - English Democrats
  • Howling Laud Hope - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
  • Susan Laird - Heritage Party
  • Kim Leadbeater - Labour Party
  • Oliver Purser - Social Democratic Party
  • Corey Robinson - Yorkshire Party
  • Andrew Smith - Rejoin EU
  • Ryan Stephenson - Conservative Party
  • Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party
  • Jonathan Tilt - Freedom Alliance
  • Anne Marie Waters - The For Britain Movement

