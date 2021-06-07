Batley and Spen by-election candidates confirmed
The full list of candidates standing in the Batley and Spen by-election has been published.
The poll - triggered when previous MP Tracy Brabin stood down following her election as West Yorkshire's mayor - will be held on 1 July.
These are the candidates (listed alphabetically by surname):
- Paul Bickerdike - Christian Peoples Alliance
- Mike Davies - Alliance For Green Socialism
- Jayda Fransen - Independent
- George Galloway - Workers Party
- Tom Gordon - Liberal Democrats
- Thérèse Hirst - English Democrats
- Howling Laud Hope - The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Susan Laird - Heritage Party
- Kim Leadbeater - Labour Party
- Oliver Purser - Social Democratic Party
- Corey Robinson - Yorkshire Party
- Andrew Smith - Rejoin EU
- Ryan Stephenson - Conservative Party
- Jack Thomson - UK Independence Party
- Jonathan Tilt - Freedom Alliance
- Anne Marie Waters - The For Britain Movement
