Covid: Surge testing in Bradford over Indian variant concerns
- Published
Surge testing is being rolled out in Bradford amid concerns over the Covid-19 Delta variant, which was first identified in India.
Health officials are encouraging everyone over the age of 11 to get tested "to protect themselves and their families".
Bradford Council staff are knocking on doors and handing out testing kits.
Walk-in mobile test units are also being set up across the city so people do not need an appointment.
'Extra vigilant'
Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe urged people to remain "extra vigilant" and continue to follow Covid guidelines.
"We know we have cases [of the variant] in the Bradford district and inevitably these will increase," she said.
She added: "I am asking everyone, across all our communities to protect themselves and their families by getting tested.
"When you're offered the vaccination please take it up as soon as you can to help reduce the spread of the virus."
The move comes after the UK recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since late March, with a further 6,238 cases recorded on Friday.
Public Health England has said that the Delta variant is now the dominant strain of coronavirus in the UK.
A final decision on whether England's coronavirus restrictions will be further relaxed on 21 June will be reached on 14 June.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.