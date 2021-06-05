Bradford quad bike crash: Two more arrests in murder inquiry
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old man in a quad bike crash.
Police launched a murder investigation after a car collided with the bike on Broadstone Way, Bradford, on Thursday.
Rahees Mahmood, from Bradford, who was a passenger on the quad bike, suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene, police said.
A 19-year-old man who was driving the bike is in hospital in a serious condition.
West Yorkshire Police said man and a woman had been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remained in custody.
The force added that two men, aged 19 and 30, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.
