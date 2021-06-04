Leeds fatal minibus crash: Pedestrian named by police
A pedestrian who was killed in a minibus crash has been named by police.
Colin Penman, 44, from Sunderland, died after he was hit by a silver Ford Tourneo minibus in Beckett Street, Leeds, on 28 May, police said.
Dalsooz Hussain, 49, from Leeds, has since been charged with causing death by careless driving and causing death while driving a motor vehicle unlicensed and uninsured.
Mr Hussain is due to appear at the city's crown court on 28 June.
He has been remanded in custody until his court appearance, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses, particularly motorists who were seen on CCTV driving past the victim at the time of the collision, to come forward as "they may have important information".
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because a police vehicle had stopped at the scene immediately before the crash.
The West Yorkshire force said the IOPC's independent investigation would run parallel to its criminal inquiry into the incident.
