Bradford murder arrests after fatal quad bike crash
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man died in a quad bike crash.
Police said a car collided with the bike on Broadstone Way, Bradford, at about 16:00 BST on Thursday.
The passenger on the quad bike suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene. A 19-year-old man who was driving the bike is in hospital in a serious condition.
Two men, aged 19 and 30, were arrested and remain in custody, police said.
Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson, from West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident.
"We have launched a murder investigation regarding what has clearly been a very serious fatal collision in Bradford and are carrying out a number of active inquiries," he said
"Two arrests have been made and there are further people we are seeking to identify and speak with regarding potential involvement in this matter."
