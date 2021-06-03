Jaime Lunn: Paralysed cyclist 'humbled' by fundraising effort
A man who was left paralysed after a mountain bike crash said it was "really humbling" an appeal to modify his home had raised more than £77,000.
Jaime Lunn, 46, suffered spinal injuries after crashing on Ilkley Moor in April 2020, leaving him with no sensation below his chest.
Work has now started on adapting his home in Addingham, West Yorkshire, to make it wheelchair accessible.
Mr Lunn said: "I never imagined I'd get the level of support I've got."
A fundraising campaign was launched by a friend after Mr Lunn was told there was a six-month wait before an assessment of his needs could be made.
The family will use the money to widen doorways, lower worktops in the kitchen and make an accessible bathroom.
Mr Lunn said the support he has received "means everything" to him, his partner, Caroline McCullough, and his two children, Florence, nine, and Seth, seven.
Since returning home from hospital he has spent most of his time in one room, making it difficult to be with his family.
Ms McCullough said the funds raised would be a big help.
"It allows us to concentrate on Jaime's rehab instead of worrying about the financial impact of all this," she said.
Mr Lunn came off his bike near White Wells and was found by a passing walker.
Despite the "dark days" of spending seven months in hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic Mr Lunn said he tries to remain positive.
"I don't dwell too much on what might be or what might not be," he said.
"I'm a very positive person, I love life."
