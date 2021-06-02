Bradford warehouse fire started 'accidentally'
- Published
A blaze which caused a power cut and led to some people having to leave their homes is believed to have been accidental, the fire service has said.
At its height, 18 crews tackled the fire at the three-storey warehouse on Legrams Lane, Bradford, on 19 May.
Dozens of people were evacuated from flats and power was lost to more than 100 homes and businesses.
At the time, it was treated as a major incident, with large flames and plumes of smoke being seen for miles around.
Up to 30 people were evacuated from flats and other nearby residents were told to keep windows and doors shut.
The fire service said the blaze was in a warehouse storing furniture and food.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.