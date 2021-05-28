BBC News

Leeds minibus crash: Driver arrested over pedestrian's death

image captionPolice say the pedestrian died at the scene on Beckett Street early on Friday morning

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a minibus in Leeds.

A 44-year-old man died at the scene in Beckett Street at about 12:40 BST on Friday morning, police said.

The minibus driver, a 49-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving while unlicensed or uninsured.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and any dashcam footage of the incident.

A police vehicle had stopped at the scene immediately before the collision, the force said.

As a result, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to the involvement of officers.

