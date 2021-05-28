Batley and Spen by-election: Liberal Democrats announce candidate
- Published
The Liberal Democrats have selected community campaigner Jo Conchie as the party's candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.
Ms Conchie, who has set up several initiatives to help local people, said she wanted to see a fairer deal.
"If elected, my first priority would be to ensure that our small towns and villages are no longer neglected," Ms Conchie said.
The Batley and Spen by-election will be held on 1 July.
Detailing her objectives, Ms Conchie, whose family lives locally, said: "I've seen the entire constituency change drastically over the last two decades.
She said services including health and social care had been "chronically underfunded" due to the Conservative government and Labour councils focusing their attention on Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield,
"I would fight to change that," she added.
Ms Conchie said she would also campaign against planning decisions which have an adverse impact on local "green spaces".
The by-election was triggered after the previous MP Tracy Brabin had to stand down when she was elected as West Yorkshire's mayor.
Labour has selected Kim Leadbeater, whose sister Jo Cox was the area's MP when she was murdered by a right-wing extremist.
The Conservatives have selected Ryan Stephenson, a Leeds councillor, as their candidate.
Former MP George Galloway, who was expelled from Labour in 2003, has also announced his intention to stand for his Workers Party of Britain.
The Yorkshire Party has selected local engineer Corey Robinson as its candidate.