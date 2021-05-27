Covid: Kirklees surge testing at four schools after infection rise
Pupils at four schools in Kirklees are being offered tests for Covid-19 amid rising infection rates and cases of the Indian variant being detected.
Children aged over 11 at the schools in Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Liversedge and anyone they live with will be asked to take a test, Kirklees Council said.
It comes after surge testing began in parts of the borough on Wednesday.
In the week to 22 May there were 108 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people - a 50% rise on the week before.
PCR tests are being handed out to pupils at Salendine Nook High School and Royd's Hall Community School in Huddersfield, Spen Valley High School in Liversedge and St. John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Dewsbury.
The council said it was taking action due to "high rates of infection in children and young people".
Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director for public health at Kirklees Council, said: "Testing is a really important way of reducing infection rates. Over the past few weeks, we've seen rates of infection increasing in younger age groups.
"In particular, these four schools have reported higher levels of Covid-19 cases so we want to offer all pupils, staff and their households PCR testing which will give us more insight into what's driving the increase and prevent further spread.
"We'll continue to monitor the data and may introduce surge testing to other schools if necessary."
She said it was "still crucial" that everyone in Kirklees continued taking lateral flow tests "twice a week to help prevent the spread of Covid-19".
This latest round of surge testing comes after mobile testing units were rolled out in Batley, Honley and Savile Town. .
New testing units have been set up at the following places:
- Taleem Training and Community Centre, Orchard Street, Savile Town - 10:00-16:00 BST.
- Honley Community Centre, Stony Lane, Honley - 10:00-16:00 BST.
- Batley Wards Hill car park, Wellington Street, Batley - 10:00-16:00 BST.
Anyone who lives or works in Kirklees can also get an asymptomatic PCR test at these sites:
- Dewsbury Railway Station Car Park, Dewsbury - 08:00-20:00 BST
- Ravensthorpe KNH (Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing), Queen Street, Ravensthorpe - 08:00-20:00 BST
- Percy Shaw House (Queen Street Studios), Queen Street South, Huddersfield - 08:00-20:00 BST
