Boy, 4, hit by bus in Wakefield suffers serious injuries
- Published
A four-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a bus near a primary school in Wakefield.
The crash happened close to Shay Lane Primary School, in Crofton, at about 15:20 BST on Tuesday.
The single-decker Arriva bus was travelling along Shay Lane towards Walton when the boy was hit.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for any witnesses to come forward to assist its investigations.
An Arriva spokesperson said: "We can confirm one of our buses was involved in an incident yesterday in Wakefield and we are supporting police with their investigations.
"Our thoughts are with the individual involved and we wish him a safe recovery."
