Covid: Kirklees door-to-door testing after Indian variant found
- Published
Council and NHS staff are to go door to door in parts of Dewsbury asking people to take coronavirus tests after the so-called Indian variant was found.
Kirklees Council said it would ask people in Savile Town and Thornhill Lees aged over 11 to take PCR tests and invite all adults to be vaccinated.
In the week to 21 May there were 107 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 people - a rise of 51% on the week before.
Additional testing centres are also being rolled out from Wednesday.
The increased testing for people living or working in Kirklees is being done in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus, the council said.
People living in areas where the new variant is spreading are being asked by the government to minimise their travel. The government said it was not imposing local restrictions.
Rachel Spencer-Henshall, strategic director for public health at Kirklees Council, thanked people for "playing their part" but said a "small number of cases" of the new variant first identified in India had been found.
She said: "Please be reassured that this variant does not appear to lead to more serious illness.
"We're focusing extra support in areas with the highest rates of infection, including the offer of vaccine appointments.
"Thankfully, we're not seeing a major impact on the number of hospital admissions related to Covid-19 in Kirklees and in the last week we had no deaths linked to the virus."
