Zucco: Leeds restaurant forced to close due to crash
A restaurant which had just re-opened with the easing of Covid restrictions has been forced to close again after a car ploughed into the building.
The crash, involving a BMW, happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Zucco Italian restaurant in Leeds.
The restaurant had just enjoyed one of its busiest periods with the easing of lockdown last week, its manager said.
"It looks like we're going to be closed for a while again" due to the damage from the crash, Matteo Leggiero added.
Mr Leggiero, who lives near the family-run restaurant which is on Meanwood Road, said he was alerted to the crash after the venue's alarms went off.
He said luckily no-one was hurt, but the crash resulted in substantial damage to the building which was now being assessed by structural engineers.
Restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants were only allowed to serve customers indoors again from 17 May as coronavirus restrictions were eased.
Mr Leggiero said: "It breaks our hearts seeing the restaurant like this after just being able to reopen. We promise we'll be back as soon as possible."
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said the driver of the BMW was taken to hospital as a precaution but was not injured in the crash.
The force had launched an investigation and was appealing for anyone with information to get in touch, police added.
