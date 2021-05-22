BBC News

Asghar Badshah: Four charged over bus driver's kidnap and murder

Published
image copyrightWest Yorkshire Police
image captionThe body of Asghar Badshah was found when police forced their way into the disused building on Commercial Street, Batley

Four people have been charged over the kidnap and murder of a bus driver in 2019.

Asghar Badshah, 39, from Bradford, was taken from Mayo Road in the early hours of 30 November.

His body was found a month later, on 29 December, in a disused building on Commercial Street in Batley.

West Yorkshire Police said two men and two women arrested on Thursday were due to appear before magistrates in Leeds later.

They are:

  • Qaisar Shah, 36, from Mayo Crescent, Bradford - charged with murder, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to possess criminal property
  • Sabbah Shahmuradi, 36, from French Wells, Woking - charged with murder and conspiracy to kidnap
  • Sobia Syed, 37, from Henna Close, Bradford - charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property
  • Zaban Syed, 60, from Mayo Road, Bradford - charged with conspiracy to possess criminal property.

Det Ch Insp Heather Whoriskey said: "A major policing investigation has been under way into Mr Badshah's kidnap and murder since 2019.

"We are continuing to follow a number of active lines of enquiry in what has been a long-running and complex case."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.