Jo Cox: Sister of murdered MP selected as Labour's Batley candidate
- Published
Jo Cox's sister has been picked as the Labour candidate in the constituency the murdered MP once represented.
Kim Leadbeater was selected by party members in the Batley and Spen seat following a selection meeting.
A by-election was prompted by the resignation of Tracy Brabin, who was recently elected as West Yorkshire's first regional mayor.
Ms Brabin was voted in as an MP after Ms Cox, 41, was shot and stabbed by a right-wing extremist, in June 2016.
Speaking after her selection, Ms Leadbeater, 45, said she was "overwhelmed and humbled".
During the meeting, Ms Leadbeater told party members she was the candidate the Conservatives "feared".
She added: "I'm a proud Yorkshire woman and have lived in Batley and Spen all my life. I have a deep understanding of the area, its people and some of the challenges it faces.
"I feel passionately about the strength there is in such a diverse constituency."
Ms Leadbeater, who had received backing from Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, also spoke about the importance of "strong northern voices" representing their communities in Westminster.
She added: "Nobody should be in any doubt about the scale of the task we have to keep Batley and Spen Labour."
The seat will be seen as a key test for Labour after the party lost the Hartlepool by-election to the Conservatives earlier this month.
Labour held the seat in 2019, although Ms Brabin's majority was reduced to 3,525.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Leadbeater's "roots in the community will make her a fantastic champion".
He added: "Batley and Spen holds an important place in the Labour Party's heart. And Kim's work to bring people together, just as her sister Jo Cox did, has inspired us all."
Ms Leadbeater has worked as an ambassador for the Jo Cox Foundation, which was established to campaign for issues the MP had cared about.
She was appointed MBE in the New Year's Honours for her work in tackling social isolation.
The Conservative Party announced Ryan Stephenson, a Leeds councillor, had been selected as the party's candidate for the seat on Wednesday.
No date for the by-election has been set.
