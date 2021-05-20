Batley and Spen by-election: Conservatives announce candidate
A Conservative Leeds councillor has been announced as the party's candidate for the Batley and Spen by-election.
Ryan Stephenson, chairman of the West Yorkshire Conservatives, was chosen to stand for the seat which has been held by Labour since 1997.
The by-election was triggered after Tracy Brabin stepped down as MP when she was elected as West Yorkshire's first metro mayor.
Labour's candidate will be announced on Sunday.
Councillor Stephenson, who represents the Harewood ward, was chosen by local Tories on Wednesday night.
Ms Brabin, 60, replaced Jo Cox as Batley and Spen MP in a by-election in 2016 after Ms Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist.
Earlier, the sister of Ms Cox, Kim Leadbeater announced she would be putting her name forward to become the Labour candidate.
The seat will be seen as a key test for Labour after the party lost the Hartlepool by-election to the Conservatives earlier this month.
A date for the by-election is yet to be announced.