BBC News

Bradford fire: Furniture factory engulfed by flames

Published
image copyright@Get2Know2Judge
image captionThe fire broke out in the early hours and people are being urged to avoid the area

A huge fire has broken out at a furniture factory in Bradford, with residents evacuated and power lost to homes and businesses.

Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building next to a mill complex.

The fire service said it started just before 02:45 BST and 18 engines were tackling the blaze on Legrams Lane.

As well as evacuations from nearby flats, people in Shearbridge are urged to keep doors and windows closed.

image copyrightWYFRS
image captionThe fire service said the area affected was about 100 metres by 20 metres

Power to homes and businesses in the area has been affected and emergency services and power companies are working to restore it, Bradford Council said.

image copyrightWYFRS
image captionThere is a cordon in the area and roads surrounding the building are affected
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

The authority said four primary schools had also been affected.

The fire services said it was working alongside police, the ambulance service, Bradford Council Emergency Planning team and Yorkshire Water.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.