Bradford fire: Furniture factory engulfed by flames
- Published
A huge fire has broken out at a furniture factory in Bradford, with residents evacuated and power lost to homes and businesses.
Large flames and plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the building next to a mill complex.
The fire service said it started just before 02:45 BST and 18 engines were tackling the blaze on Legrams Lane.
As well as evacuations from nearby flats, people in Shearbridge are urged to keep doors and windows closed.
Power to homes and businesses in the area has been affected and emergency services and power companies are working to restore it, Bradford Council said.
Please be aware that Princeville, Copthorne, Horton Grange and Farnham primary schools all affected by fire on Legrams Lane this morning. More information to follow.— Bradford Council (@bradfordmdc) May 19, 2021
The authority said four primary schools had also been affected.
The fire services said it was working alongside police, the ambulance service, Bradford Council Emergency Planning team and Yorkshire Water.
