Jo Cox: Manchester exhibition 'does her proud' says father
An exhibition featuring the life and legacy of murdered MP Jo Cox has been officially opened at a museum that charts the history of working people.
The Labour MP for Batley and Spen was shot and stabbed by a far-right extremist in an attack in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in 2016.
The More in Common exhibition opens to the public at the People's History Museum in Manchester on Wednesday.
Gordon Leadbeater, Ms Cox's father said: "I think it does our Jo proud."
Mr Leadbeater added: "We think about Jo every single day and more importantly we talk about her and I think that's very important even though it brings tears to my eyes and it always will."
Kim Leadbeater, Ms Cox's sister, said going through the exhibits had "been a bittersweet experience" but it was "a fantastic way to remember Jo, her life and her work".
The museum said the inspiration for the exhibition was Ms Cox's maiden speech as an MP in June 2015 in which she said: "We are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us".
The exhibition features the Jo Cox Memorial Wall which was erected outside parliament after Ms Cox's death.
The exhibition runs until April 2022.
