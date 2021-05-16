BBC News

Leeds man held for throwing stereo at police car

image copyrightAngela Horner
image captionThe man is due to be interviewed by police later

A man has been arrested after a police car was damaged by items thrown from a window in Leeds - including a stereo and some drinking glasses.

Officers were called to Cross Flats Crescent in Beeston at about 09:00 BST, where a man had barricaded himself inside a first-floor flat.

He was damaging the property and threw items out of the window, West Yorkshire Police said.

He came out of his own accord at about 11:00 BST.

No-one was injured in the stand-off.

Police said the man was arrested for causing criminal damage and threatening behaviour, and will be interviewed later.

