Leeds bridge demolition: Trailer buckles under weight of debris
- Published
Debris from a bridge which is being demolished in Leeds caused issues when a trailer buckled under its weight.
Material from a large section of the old Regent Street flyover was being lifted onto the trailer, when it gave way.
Nobody was injured, Leeds City Council said.
Work to replace the bridge will continue and there are currently road closures in place while the work is carried out.
