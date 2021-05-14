Cathedral funeral for baby found at Bradford recycling centre
A cathedral funeral is to be held for a newborn baby girl who was found dead at a recycling centre.
The infant's body was found wrapped in a pink beach towel at Bowling Back Lane in Bradford in August.
The mother of the girl, who has since been named Daisy, has never come forward despite an appeal to find her.
A spokesperson for the council, which arranged the funeral at Bradford Cathedral on Tuesday, said "the city considers her one of our own".
The service will be followed by a burial at a nearby cemetery, with a local florist donating flowers.
Bradford council leader Susan Hinchcliffe said although the baby's natural family had not come forward, everyone in Bradford was "now her family".
"We thought that this was the least we could do to make sure the little girl, whose physical existence was so fleeting on this planet, will have the opportunity to live on in our memories with this service," she said.
"Having a funeral service organised by the council demonstrates that the city considers her one of our own. We are all so sorry that she has been lost to us."
The baby's body was found wrapped in a towel featuring an image of the island of Fuerteventura, West Yorkshire Police said at the time.
An appeal was launched to find the mother to make sure she was receiving care and support following the birth.
The council is encouraging her to still come forward to help her deal with the bereavement.
The service will be attended by staff from the recycling service as well as representatives from the police, and will be conducted by Reverend Canon Paul Maybury, of Bradford Cathedral.
Canon Maybury said: "I will lead prayers for the baby, her family, and all affected by her short life.
"These prayers will be addressed to God, who knows all the circumstances that we do not know and is able to bring comfort to all who grieve."
