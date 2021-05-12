Alison Lowe: First black woman councillor set to be policing boss
The first black female councillor in Leeds has been chosen as the preferred candidate to be deputy mayor for policing and crime for West Yorkshire.
Alison Lowe represented Armley on Leeds City Council from 1990 until she stepped down in 2019.
New West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin has put her forward for the role after taking over policing responsibilities.
Ms Lowe, currently CEO of mental health charity Touchstone, said she was "very proud" to be recommended for the post.
She is also the former chairwoman of the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Panel.
Ms Brabin said: "Alison brings a wealth of experience of policing and crime issues to the role and is a passionate champion of inclusion and mental health which we both want to be at the core of policing in West Yorkshire.
"I am looking forward to working with her to deliver my commitments to recruit more police officers and staff and to put keeping women and girls safe at the heart of my policing plan."
'Safe and inclusive'
Ms Lowe made history on her election in 1990, being the first ever black woman councillor in Leeds, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
She also led a review into statues in the city following Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020.
The review did not recommend removal of any statues as it found no historical figures connected with the slave trade, but it did highlight a lack of diversity among those honoured.
Ms Lowe said: "I am very proud to be put forward as the first deputy mayor for policing and crime in West Yorkshire and share the mayor's determination that the voices of all our communities are heard.
"Making sure our communities are safe and inclusive is key to ensuring our region is one that delivers better lives for all and I am excited about getting to work on this important agenda."
She is to be recommended to the Police and Crime Panel which will consider her candidacy at a meeting on 18 June, and is expected to take up the role in August.
