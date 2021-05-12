Murder arrest after woman hit by car and killed in Bradford
A driver has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died when she was hit by a car.
The 39-year-old died at the scene after she was struck by a grey Citroen C1 at the junction of Hinchcliffe Street and Beech Terrace in Bradford on Monday.
The male driver, 41, was initially arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but is now being held on suspicion of murder.
Rumours the Citroen was being pursued by officers were not true, police said.
Ch Insp Daniel Ware, of West Yorkshire Police, urged anyone who had dashcam, CCTV or phone footage to get in touch.
He added: "I want to thank residents and witnesses who have come forward with information to support the police investigation, and continue to urge witnesses who we may not have spoken with to contact us."
