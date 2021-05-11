BBC News

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin tweets about bus journey woes

The newly-elected mayor of West Yorkshire has complained about problems with her bus journey to work on the second day in the job.

During her campaign, Labour's Tracy Brabin pledged to bring privately-run buses back into public control.

After Tuesday's commute was hindered by poor timetabling she tweeted: "We must be able to do better than this."

Bus operator Arriva Yorkshire said: "We are aware of issues unfortunately encountered on her bus journey."

The bus company added it had got back in touch with Ms Brabin for further details so it could investigate.

Ms Brabin tweeted the online timetable did not match actual arrival or journey times, and there was no information at the bus stop.

She said what could be a 15-minute drive, actually took her more than one hour on the bus.

During the recent election campaign, Ms Brabin told the BBC that bringing buses back into public control was one of her main aims.

"I have seen how difficult it is to get across our region, it is expensive, it's not connected," she said. "We need a connected transport network."

Ms Brabin said she wanted to see a "tap in, tap out, fare-capped scheme" across the region.

"If it's good enough for London, it's good enough for us," she added.

The former MP for Batley & Spen is the first woman to be elected as a metro mayor, winning 60.1% of the popular vote on Sunday after a run-off with the Conservative candidate.

Meanwhile, Andy Burnham, her Labour counterpart in Manchester, also posted a video about his journey to Media City in Salford today.

